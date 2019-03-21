

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say a 62-year-old woman driving a car may have accidentally accelerated instead of applying her brake and crashed into a restaurant in the 3100 block of Clarence Avenue.

CTV News has confirmed it was a Tim Hortons.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Thursday. About 20 customers and staff were inside at the time but no one was seriously hurt, police said in a news release.

They are being assessed at the scene by Medavie Health Services.