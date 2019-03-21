Woman accidentally crashes into restaurant, police say
Police and paramedics responded to a Tim Hortons after a car crashed into the building. (Ryan Fletcher/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 4:40PM CST
Saskatoon police say a 62-year-old woman driving a car may have accidentally accelerated instead of applying her brake and crashed into a restaurant in the 3100 block of Clarence Avenue.
CTV News has confirmed it was a Tim Hortons.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. Thursday. About 20 customers and staff were inside at the time but no one was seriously hurt, police said in a news release.
They are being assessed at the scene by Medavie Health Services.