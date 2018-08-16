Woman, 50, airlifted to Saskatoon after crash
A woman was pinned under her car after crashing into a streetlight, authorities say. (Jackie Perez/CTV)
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 1:51PM CST
A 50-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon in critical condition after crashing into a streetlight in Prince Albert early Thursday morning, authorities say.
The crash happened at 6th Avenue and Branion Drive. The woman was apparently not wearing her seatbelt and was pinned under the flipped-over sedan.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, police say.