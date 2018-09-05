

CTV Saskatoon





Taylor Wolff will be ineligible for parole for 10 years, he learned at court Wednesday.

Wolff was convicted last month of second degree murder in the death of 43-year-old James Carlson, who was last seen in 2008.

A second-degree murder conviction holds a sentence of life in prison with no parole eligibility for a period of 10 to 25 years.

Wolff was arrested and charged with killing Carlson in 2016.

Carlson’s body was never found. His truck, with work tools, was found days after he was last seen.

His car was found abandoned two years later.