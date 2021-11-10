Winter blast blankets Prince Albert, parts of central Sask.

SASKATOON -

Residents in Central Saskatchewan woke up to fresh snow on the ground and light winds as a low pressure system from Alberta delivered Saskatchewa's first winter storm of the season.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) reported snow in Meadow Lake and Prince Albert. Both regions are expected to receive 10 centimetres of snow, ECCC said.

Areas of Nipawin, Hudson Bay, Kamsack and east to the Manitoba border can expect as much as 20 centimetres, according to ECCC.

Yorkton and Canora areas are expected to get 15 to 20 centimetres of snow, while Saskatoon and North Battleford will see a two to five centimetres of snow in the next day.

The low pressure system is likely to cause the snow to continue to fall until Thursday according to the ECCC forecast.

Temperatures in Prince Albert are hovering around -1, meaning the snow could stick around for a few days.

Anyone heading out on the highways is advised to check the Highway Hotline before traveling.