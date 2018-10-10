

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The manager for the City of Humboldt says community officials everywhere need to be trained in how to deal with trauma and mental-health needs following a disaster.

Joe Day only had limited training in how to respond to an emergency when he was called last spring following a fatal crash that would shape his city in central Saskatchewan.

A semi-trailer and a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team collided as the team was on its way to a playoff game.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured.

Day and Humboldt fire Chief Mike Kwasnica are sharing what they learned from the collision at a disaster management conference in Winnipeg.

He says no one knew at the time how bad the crash was and people started trying to figure out what they'd have to do.