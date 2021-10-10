Winless Prince Albert Raiders fall 8-0 to Winnipeg

SASKATOON -

The Prince Albert Raiders continue to search for its first win of the season after falling 8-0 to the Winnipeg Ice on Saturday.

Winless on the year, Prince Albert was in tough visiting the undefeated Ice at Wayne Flemming Arena in Winnipeg.

Connor McClennon led the Ice with a hat-trick, Jakin Smallwood added a pair of goals, while Ice rookie Matthew Savoie added three helpers in the blowout win.

Gage Alexander stopped all 13 shots he faced, while his opposing goaltender had a rougher night. Ronin Geraghty was left in net for all eight goals against, making 26 saves on 34 shots.

Prince Albert (0-4) heads to Moose Jaw on Oct. 13, while the Ice’s (4-0) next game comes Oct. 15 when it visits Regina for a clash at the Brandt Centre.