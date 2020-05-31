Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Western Saskatchewan.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and damaging hail,” according to the weather agency’s website.

Environment Canada said the storm is developing from Alberta and the thunderstorm watch area will likely expand.

Wind gusts up to 50kh/h in Saskatoon today May 31st 2020 making my lilac bush do a dance�������� #skstorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/cmGh4VzrWY — Scarlet (@ScarletKitty) May 31, 2020

A wind warning has been issued in the Battlefords, Kindersley and Assiniboia regions. Westerly winds could exceed 90km/h, Environment Canada forecasts.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” Environment Canada said in the wind warning.

The thunderstorm watch is in place for the following communities, as of Sunday afternoon: