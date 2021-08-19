SASKATOON -- Some business owners along a stretch of 15th Street East in Prince Albert say a new concrete median will block traffic and impact their bottom line.

The city says concrete boulevards are being installed on 15th Street to divide east and west traffic to improve safety for new traffic lights. The city’s traffic count of the street shows nearly 30,000 vehicle movements per day.

One of the owners of Dr. Java’s Coffee House, Brandy Mogg says the concrete median in the 300-400 blocks of 15th Street prevents 50 per cent of the traffic from turning and therefore blocks half of all "impulse" shoppers from turning into their business.

“They drive by and they think of the food we have or the drinks that we serve and they think hey, let’s swing through. And if they can’t easily access it then they’re going to keep going,” said Mogg.

The Mogg’s presented their concerns to city council on Monday. In an eight to one vote, council approved that a report be prepared on the matter.

Mayor Greg Dionne was the only elected representative in council to vote against the preparation of a report by city administration on how to improve access to businesses on the south side of 15th Street.

Mogg says she’s talked to some of the neighbouring businesses and hopes the city comes up with a solution to make their shops easier to access.

One of the owners of the Great Canadian Oil Change says15th Street has been a good location for the business but also estimates the median blocks 50 per cent of the traffic from turning in.

Tom McKay fears they’ll lose impatient customers who don’t want to be bothered to turn around.

“The thing that bugs me the most about it is that all the businesses on this stretch of 15th on the south side of the road are being penned in to accommodate one land deal,” McKay said, referencing the new Peavey Mart location on the street he believes stands to benefit from the change once it opens.

McKay says they received a map and notice of the changes coming to 15th Street. two weeks before construction began. He says the map and outline presented to businesses was vague and did not include information about a concrete boulevard not allowing for turns.

“The lack of transparency is one,” said Tom McKay. “It’s very hard to understand from this drawing what they’re doing.”

Peavey Mart is set to open at the end of the month. The store and its parking lot is being built on a 30,000 square foot lot on the north side of 15th Street.