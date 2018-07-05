Derek Trowell and Margaret Royena love to travel. That’s why the Saskatoon couple are trading in their apartment for a house on wheels.

“I just want to travel, and I think this is a great way to experience that,” Royena said.

But it’s not just any house on wheels. They are using an old transit bus and transforming it into a home, calling it "SaskaBus."

It’s a 20-year-old bus that operated in Red Deer, Alta. It stands 11 feet high, eight feet wide and 40 feet long.

They started renovations last month, ripping out the old bus seats and building a new layout, which will include a kitchen, bathroom, office space and bedroom. The bus will even have a roof-top deck.

“That’s essential,” Trowell said. “We just want to be able to sit back, relax and suntan naked.”

Trowell said he spent two years searching for the perfect bus, and now that he has it, he has a lot of work to do — including reinforcing the structure and installing the necessary plumbing and electrical.

<br />

The couple hope to have the bus on the road by the winter, but they don’t yet know if their first stop will be west or east. That’s the beauty of living on the road, they say. Every day is a different adventure.