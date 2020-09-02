SASKATOON -- A self-taught typewriter repair expert's efforts to keep the vanishing trade alive have gotten the attention of one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Tom Hanks, known to be a typewriter enthusiast himself, sent a complimentary letter to Saskatoon's Thom Cholowski — which of course was typed.

"What a privilege it is," begins the letter addressed to Cholowski, written on Hanks' own letterhead.

Cholowski shared photos of the newly arrived letter on Facebook.

"This arrived in the mail today. Praise from Mr. Tom Hanks," Cholowski said in an Aug. 25 post.

"I’m honoured and speechless, what a class act."

Cholowski told CTV News earlier this year that he acquired his first broken typewriter at just 10-years-old with the intent of repairing the machine.

(Facebook/Thom Cholowski)

Unaware of the specialized tools and equipment needed, he said the typewriter "didn't stand a chance."

But 30 years later, Cholowski is getting calls from across Canada for his services — and letters from Hollywood royalty.