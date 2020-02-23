Wet'suwet'en supporters spend 2nd day protesting near CP Rail line
Published Sunday, February 23, 2020 5:22PM CST
Wet'suwet'en protesters and a group of counter-protesters clashed along a Saskatoon rail line on Saturday. (Chad Leroux/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- After tensions flared on Saturday, Wet'suwet'en protesters had a calm day near a CP Rail line in Saskatoon on Sunday.
Pro-pipeline groups did not make an appearance on Sunday. Senator Lillian Dyck showed up at the protest to show her support.
It is still unknown when the blockade will come down.