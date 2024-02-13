WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights

Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.

Announced on Tuesday, Saskatoon airport president and CEO Stephen Maybury said the three weekly flight services will be increased to daily beginning April 28 through October.

"Nonstop service from Saskatoon to a major US hub such as Minneapolis provides our community with highly valued one-stop connectivity across the US and the world,” Maybury said in a news release.

YXE Saskatoon Airport said the Saskatoon-Minneapolis flight has been made possible through the support of the Government of Saskatchewan and WestJet.

Last spring, the provincial government offered WestJet $2.2 million over three years to offer the flights between the two Midwestern cities, and struck a similar deal for Regina in November for $1.5 million.

The province has not said if the daily flights for those routes are backed by an additional financial guarantee from taxpayers, but WestJet said demand has been strong.

"This route has been met with strong demand and we look forward to it continuing to stimulate vital business and tourism opportunities on both sides of the border," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Jeremy Harrison Minister of Trade and Export Development believes that the service increase will support economic growth in the province.

"To grow our local economy and provide jobs for our people, it is imperative that we connect Saskatchewan to the world, and this is another step forward in achieving that goal," he said.

Direct flights between Saskatoon and Minneapolis launched last June with three flights weekly on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Whether WestJet decides to maintain the Saskatoon-Minneapolis route when it’s no longer subsidized with tax dollars remains to be seen.