'We’re the helpers out there': Why some Saskatoon first responders are calling for Criminal Code changes

Some Saskatoon first responders are lauding a Conservative private members bill to provide stronger sanctions when it comes to assaults they face on the job.

Firefighters, paramedics and other first responders like Clint Belitsky are watching private members’ bill C-321 closely as it moves through parliament.

“What it means for us, is if we can convince the government to change the laws and criminal code, it will increase the penalties and sentencing,” said Belitsky, who is also part of the firefighter’s union.

That increase will target those who assault first responders when they’re on the job.

“Police are already protected when this happens to them. For us, going out to scenes we’re just considered regular citizens when we go,” he says.

That means they have to file a complaint with police like a regular citizen, according to Belitsky, who admits they seldom carry through with filing the complaints and then the assault goes unreported.

Saskatoon paramedic Paul Hills is in Ottawa right now adding his voice to the proceedings.

“As frontline workers, we no longer get respect because of the uniform we wear,” Hills told CTV News.

Hills has been a paramedic for 24 years.

“When they go to court or sentencing, the judge will take into account that I was a paramedic at the time. An aggravating factor might increase sentencing,” Hills said.

He also sees this change as a deterrent, which would keep first responders safer at a time when violence on the job has increased over the past decade he says.

“There’s a large amount of people who face violence on a daily basis, threats to family or life and again being punched or kicked,” Hills says.

He is meeting with decision makers in Ottawa this week including B.C. Member of Parliament Todd Doherty who put the bill forward.

“They need to hear that this is important not only to us as a profession, but to us as people. We’re the helpers out there and at this point in time, we need help,” he said.

Second reading on the bill happens this week with the final approval still 6 to 8 months away.