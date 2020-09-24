SASKATOON -- Matthew Kozak and Zabrina Ferrier were exactly the type of people you’d want serving on a fire department.

“They always came with a smile on their face. They came to everything and did things other people didn’t have time to do,” Flagstaff County Fire Chief Kim Cannady said.

Kozak and Ferrier moved to Galahad, Alta. about three years ago. Kozak, originally from Saskatoon, worked in agriculture and Ferrier was a nurse, according to Cannady.

The couple was found dead by a Parks Canada helicopter in Jasper National Park’s Verdant Pass area on Tuesday evening. RCMP confirmed they were Kozak and Ferrier the next day.

“We’re absolutely broken-hearted. It’s not just the fire department, the whole community is going to miss them. They were the type of people that everyone liked,” Cannady told CTV News.

Days before discovering the bodies, Kozak and Ferrier were reported as missing.

Their families arrived in Jasper on Tuesday to help with the search.

Kozak's brother, Mike, and his father drove in from Saskatoon and went straight to the mountain where the couple’s vehicle was found.

In a Facebook post, Ferrier’s family member described the couple as always in-love.

“They did what (they) loved to the last minute and are together forever. They had a love I have never seen,” Whitney Ferrier wrote.

A GoFundMe Page has been created to help finance funeral costs.

Kozak was 32 years old and Ferrier was 25.