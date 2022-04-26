'We haven't given up hope': Spring runoff complicates search for Sask. boy
As the effort to find Frank Young enters its eighth day, search crews are contending with treacherous conditions caused by the annual spring runoff.
"The ice on river started to flow and the water levels continue to rise. That posed concerns for divers and the searchers on canoes and boats," Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head said during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning.
"We received reports from the searchers on the river that it was approximately six or seven feet, but as of yesterday the water levels rose significantly," Head said
Young, 5, was reported missing on April 19. He was playing in the front yard of his home on Red Earth Cree Nation. He was wearing Paw Patrol boots, blue pyjamas with green dinosaurs and a navy blue windbreaker.
The annual runoff has forced the community members to evacuate five times over the past 15 years, according to Head.
(Courtesy Northern Photographer)The Red
Earth chief said the close-knit community has also been hit hard by three recent deaths that have occurred since April 17.
Young was living with his aunt and uncle in the community.
"They're in distress. Obviously, they're emotionally and mentally fatigued," Head said.
"They haven't had rest and sleep since April 19."
During Tuesday's update on the search, Carrot River RCMP Sgt. Richard Tonge offered a more refined timeline of when the boy's absence was first noted and how quickly the search began.
Tonge said Young was last seen near his home around noon and his family began looking for the boy before 12:30 p.m.
RCMP has also adjusted the timeline of when Young may have been spotted at a playground in the community later that day — 3:30 p.m. was the originally reported time of the sighting.
The time was closer to 2:30 p.m., according to RCMP.
While the search for the boy initially focused on the area near his home and playground, it has expanded to cover a 92-square-kilometre area in and around the community.
The terrain includes wooded areas, muskeg and bodies of water.
While Tonge said tips concerning potential sightings of Young have come in from as far away as Edmonton, abduction is not suspected.
"We've been very fortunate, our partner policing agencies have taken this seriously and they've conducted very quick and thorough investigations to show that sightings in these areas were not Frank," Tonge said.
"There is no witness evidence, no video evidence to support Frank was abducted from the community."
Tonge said Red Earth operates its own check stops to monitor who is entering or leaving the community and there were no signs of Young.
(Courtesy Northern Photographer)
The boy did not have a history of wandering off, according to Tonge.
"Frank does go to friends' houses in the community near his own house. We've had no reports of Frank wandering off previously and missing for a short term."
RCMP has not issued an Amber Alert because Young's disappearance does not meet the criteria.
While an RCMP plane had assisted in the search for Frank last week, Tonge said the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association has been contacted and may take over the air search.
Head added that a helicopter scanned the community on April 23 and 24.
"We haven't given up hope, previous searches have shown us that humans can be incredibly resilient," Tonge said.
"That is why our efforts continue and we're doing everything we possibly can to find Frank and our hope is we will find him alive."
Frank Young, 5, is seen in this handout photo received April 20, 2022. Carrot River RCMP are searching for a missing five-year-old boy last seen Tuesday afternoon on Red Earth Cree Nation in northeast Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Carrot River RCMP
The search has grown in scope in the days since Young was first reported missing.
Searches have been conducted by air, boat and an RCMP dive team has taken to the water in the community. The ground search has intensified as well.
As of Tuesday, Head said the community has had 200 volunteers and 13 search crews looking for the boy.
Over the weekend, Red Earth opened up the search to anyone who wishes to help.
The community is accepting donations to help cover the cost of feeding the searchers.
The money is also going to cover costs such as fuelling outboard motors.
Dustin Brears, a spokesperson for the Search And Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers also illustrated how the search has expanded.
On April 20, six chapters from the organization were helping to find the boy, Brears said.
"As the search effort continued, all (20) chapters in the province were activated," Brears said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
'Competing interests': Liberals raise security concerns with Emergencies Act review
A senior Liberal minister says the government has 'two competing interests' when it comes to sharing information about its use of the Emergencies Act: transparency and protecting national security.
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.
Musk's Twitter purchase requires democracies to 'step back,' consider implications: industry minister
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent purchase of social media giant Twitter should trigger 'thoughtful' conversations about what the concentration of business and media means for democracy, says Canada's industry minister.
Regina
-
Sask. residents aged 50+ now eligible for second COVID-19 booster shot
Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are now eligible to receive their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Serious injury to Regina worker results in fine for Brandt Industries
Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. will have to pay $7,000 in fines after being found guilty in connection to an injury at a Regina worksite, according to the provincial government.
-
'We haven't given up hope': Spring runoff complicates search for Sask. boy
Rising water levels due to the annual spring runoff is complicating the search for a missing Saskatchewan boy.
Winnipeg
-
Construction begins on St. Boniface Hospital emergency department expansion
Construction has officially begun on the $141 million project to expand and modernize St. Boniface Hospital’s emergency department.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
-
CAA Manitoba seeing spike in calls due to weather, potholes
CAA Manitoba is experiencing a spike in calls due to recent rain and snow, as well as poor road conditions.
Calgary
-
'No longer required': Temporary injunction against Beltline protests ends
The injunction meant protests could still occur as long as event organizers complied with local bylaws and secured the appropriate permits.
-
Vulnerable Calgarian attacked in 'hate-motivated' assault, police seek suspects
Police said the victim suffered injuries to his ribs and face after he was thrown to the ground and kicked multiple times.
-
Woman faces charges after Bridgeland sign loses 'D' in crash
Calgary police confirm a woman faces charges in connection with two crashes during last week's snowstorm including a collision that toppled the final letter of the Bridgeland sign.
Edmonton
-
Senior shoved onto Edmonton LRT tracks in 'violent unprovoked assault'
A senior in Edmonton was hospitalized Monday night after she was pushed onto LRT tracks, and police released images of the man they believe is responsible for the random attack.
-
'Culture of fear': Critic says Alberta premier reaping results of divisive leadership
One of Jason Kenney’s caucus members says the Alberta premier is reaping what he has sown through personal attacks, dividing people and intimidating opponents.
-
'A truly beautiful soul': Alberta country artist Shane Yellowbird dies at age 42
Shane Yellowbird, the Cree country singer from Maskwacis, Alta., has died.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
12 of 25 on new Canada's most-wanted list have ties to Toronto
Twelve of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list have ties to Toronto, including one 2021 fatal shooting suspect commanding a $250,000 reward.
-
15-year-old male arrested after two students stabbed outside of Mississauga high school
A 15-year-old is in custody after two students were injured in a stabbing on the grounds of a Mississauga high school on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Two children among three killed in Highway 401 crash near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victims of a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. last week, and two children are among the dead.
-
Four arrested in 2020 homicide linked to organized crime in Gatineau, Que.
Quebec provincial police say four people have been arrested in connection with a 2020 homicide in Gatineau that investigators believe is linked to organized crime.
Vancouver
-
RCMP working with school district to ensure safety after 14-year-old Richmond girl assaulted
Mounties are working with the Richmond school district to ensure students' "safety and well-being" after a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in an assault last week.
-
'Not everyone prepares': B.C.'s 11 riskiest hikes to be highlighted in video series
With outdoor enthusiasts getting ready to lace up their hiking boots as the weather warms up, a B.C. association is releasing a series of videos highlighting the riskiest trails in the province.
-
Dog DNA test enables B.C. buyer to get some cash back from breeder
A British Columbia woman who believed she was buying a specific type of dog will get some money back from the breeder thanks to a DNA test.
Montreal
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Options, says it is seeking to provide a 'progressive, rights-centred, federalist option' in the upcoming election.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
-
CN Rail launches search for francophone board member after language backlash
Montreal-based Canadian National Railway Co. says it has launched its search for a francophone director to sit on the board, which currently has no native French speakers.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal court judge quashes minister's plan to shut down B.C. fish farms
A federal court judge has set aside a decision by the former federal fisheries minister to close open-net pen fish farms in the Discovery Islands area between northern Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say educator was driving while impaired with 4 students in vehicle
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., issued a 90-day driving prohibition Monday to a 43-year-old educator suspected of driving while impaired with four students in her vehicle.
-
Saanich endorses call for free contraception in B.C.
The District of Saanich has joined municipalities across B.C. in calling on the provincial government to provide free prescription contraception to all British Columbians.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Feel the energy': Cruise ships return to Halifax for the first time in two years
For the first time in over two years, cruise ships have docked in Halifax Harbour.
Northern Ontario
-
Search is on for three suspects in vandalism of Ukrainian building in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for three suspects in connection with damage done to the Ukrainian National Federation building last week.
-
Sudbury police investigating after RV set on fire
Sudbury police say they are searching for two teens and the owner of an RV in the city's Chelmsford area after it was set on fire early Tuesday morning.
-
Sault police warn counterfeit US currency is circulating in the city
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is warning residents to be extra careful when handling U.S. currency.
London
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 leads to careless driving charge for 22-year-old
A 22-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving four transport trucks in a construction zone along Highway 401.
-
Barn Fire claims pony and vintage tractors
A barn fire northeast of Port Burwell, Ont. has claimed the life of a pony and caused extensive damage.
-
Province plans to move WSIB head office to London, Ont.
The provincial government says it plans to relocate the head office of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to London, Ont.