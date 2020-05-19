PRINCE ALBERT -- After eight surgeries and long stays in hospitals in Edmonton and Saskatoon, Corey and Rhonda Ferchoff's granddaughter, Kendrah is coming home.

The five-year-old was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital on March 29 after she was found by police, seriously injured at the scene of a triple homicide that claimed the life of her older brother and grandparents. Her father is charged in their deaths.

“We haven’t focused on the loss, we focused on the future. It’s been hard but she’s been our rock. She’s one tough cookie,” Kendrah's grandmother Rhonda told CTV News on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Kenneth Carrier, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his son seven-year-old Bentlee, and his parents, Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56 years old.

He is also charged with attempted murder for the harm done to his daughter Kendrah. It is presumed the homicides took place on March 28.

After her condition improved, Kendrah was moved to Saskatoon where she received further hospital care.

Due to her injuries, Kendrah must rely on a feeding tube to eat and her grandmother says she isn't able to talk much.

“(The doctors) do have a hope that she will be back to normal but who knows what that’s going to look like. She is doing a little bit of talking but the idea of eating again, we don’t know,” she said.

A parade of paramedics and police will help welcome Kendrah when she arrives home in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

A memorial is also being planned for Bentlee at a later date.

“Bentlee really loved his action figures. He loved Marvel comics. He was a big hero fan and he was my biggest superhero,” Corey Ferchoff said.

Even at his young age, he said he could tell Bentlee was a "very selfless person."

“He put everyone else first," he said

Several online fundraisers have been set up for the family.

A GoFundMe page set up specifically to assist the mother of the children raised approximately $16,000 and has since been taken down by the family to help cover expenses related to Kendrah's out-of-town hospital care.

--With files from Josh Lynn