Brothers in blue is taking on a whole new meaning for the Lapointe twins following Friday's police college graduation ceremony in Saskatoon.

Cst. Josh Lapointe is now a rookie with Saskatoon police while his identical twin brother, Cst. Jordan Lapointe, has seven years of experience on the force.

"Just keep your head up and be positive all the time," was the advice Jordan had for his twin Josh while both were being interviewed by CTV News Tuesday at the Saskatoon Police Headquarters.

When they were boys their grandmother made them sweaters with the SPS shoulder flash on the front.

"We'd play cops and robbers and that was the cop outfit," Josh said.

It set into motion the career paths for both of them to be members of the service.

Jordan said when they were kids they made up their minds to become police officers.

"We decided to serve our city, Saskatoon police is where we wanted to be.”

Josh is no stranger to the front lines. He has years of service as a paramedic with Medavie Ambulance but was waiting for the day to come that he'd be accepted as a recruit with Saskatoon Police Service.

"After trying for so long, putting everything I had into this, it paid off I was so happy.”

The 28-year-old brothers are working in different platoons but say one day they will work together and maybe even become partners.