SASKATOON -- Health workers in Onion Lake Cree Nation (OLCN) are not only grappling with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, but also the wave of close contacts that has come in their wake.

Earlier this week, the community's health centre reported that 100 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the community, with an average of 30 contacts per case according to an OLCN news release shared on social media.

"Most of our cases have come from small social workers (interacting with those you do not live with), multi-home family gatherings, and workplace and households mixing," the release said.

The message to the community, located about 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster, goes on to say that two people are intubated in an intensive care unit and seven are in hospital.

"We are in outbreak status and have community transmissions occurring."

The spike in cases was confirmed just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to OLCN.

Contact tracing by the Onion Lake Health Clinic has been underway, with workers from the clinic and Saskatchewan Public Health calling those considered to be a close contact.

While in its message, OLCN thanks those that working to control the spread of coronavirus in the community, it also said it's established a non-compliance monitor and provides a phone number community members can call to report people who are breaking public health orders.

"If you see people breaking the COVID-19 provincial laws, you can call this number, so proper authorities including RCMP are notified."