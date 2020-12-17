SASKATOON -- The province has reduced the isolation period for COVID-19 positive people to 10 days from 14 effective immediately.

While the news release announcing the change did not provide an explanation, U.S. officials have recommended a shortened 10-day quarantine period for people exposed to COVID-19 if they haven't taken a test and have not developed symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that reducing the length of quarantine may reduce economic hardship and lead to greater compliance.

People who are already in self-isolation should still continue to wait for a call from public health to confirm they are recovered, the Saskatchewan release said.

Those who are self-isolating as a result of being a close contact must continue to self-isolate for 14 days as it can take several days for symptoms to appear.

In addition, people must self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

Immunocompromised people should follow the isolation period recommendations of public health and follow up with their physician or oncologist.