SASKATOON -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a Prince Albert homicide.

Prince Albert police are trying to find 33-year-old Corey Clark who is facing a charge of second degree murder.

He is charged in the death of 29-year-old Natasha Ross on May 24.

Her body was found at a home in the 2900 block of Fourth Avenue West.

An autopsy confirmed her death to be the result of homicide.

Clark is described as five-foot-nine and weighing 200 pounds.

He's believed to be between Prince Albert and the La Ronge area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.