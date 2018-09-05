

CTV Saskatoon





A woman who crashed a stolen truck four years ago, killing two teenagers is now is now unlawfully at large from her parole.

A warrant for the arrest of Cheyann Peeteetuce has been issued, Correctional Service Canada spokeswoman Kelly Dae Dash said in an email.

The mother of one of the victims of the crash said she is now terrified and paranoid of leaving the house.

“I’m supposed to go get groceries, but I just don’t know if I want to go out. I became a prisoner because of her,” Marilou Haughey said.

“It’s just in the back of my mind that she’s going to go out there, steal another car, put somebody in the same shoes I am and that’s my worst nightmare,” said her husband, Alex Haughey.

Their son, James Paul Haughey, was one of two teenagers killed May 5, 2014, when a stolen pickup truck driven by Peeteetuce sped through the intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue M at about 90 km/h before crashing into two other vehicles.

Peeteetuce pleaded guilty in December 2014 to several charges — including criminal negligence causing death, possession of a stolen vehicle, impaired driving and evading police — and was sentenced a few months later to six years in prison.

She was let out of prison on statutory release on seven conditions imposed by the Parole Board of Canada. She must avoid drinking establishments, the consumption of alcohol and drugs, contact with the victims and their families, and contact with anyone associated with gangs or criminal activity. She must also take prescribed medication and follow a treatment plan.

The conditions do not include restrictions on where she can live, and a document from the parole board states her plan was to return home to live with family members — even though her case management team did not support the plan.

With files from Laura Woodward