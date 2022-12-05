Warman woman died in collision with CP train: Sask. RCMP

A woman from Warman died in a collision with a train about 50 kilometres east of Saskatoon on Sunday morning, according to an RCMP news release.

The Saskatoon RCMP were called to the scene just west of Elstow on Highway 16 before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators determined an SUV was travelling east on the highway when it collided with the CP Rail train, police said.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman from Warman, was declared dead on the scene by first responders.

The RCMP said her next of kin have been notified.

No injuries to the CP crew were reported to the RCMP.