Thousands of people are in Warman this weekend for the third largest cheerleading competition in western Canada.

Roughly 2,300 athletes from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are competing in the 13th annual Warman Cheer Classic.

“I don’t think it’s describable. It’s just so electrifying and it’s just such a supportive atmosphere,” said head organizer Leslie Stevenson. “The athletes are all supporting one another and wanting everyone to do their best, so it’s just a great environment. One of the best things you can be a part of.”

Competitors are as young as 3-years-old and as old as 30-years-old, but Stevenson says it’s not about the competition, but the camaraderie.

“It’s about being here, being in this moment and hearing the electrifying audience out there, said Stevenson.

She estimates 8,000 people in total have taken in the performances. She says more than 300 volunteers help make it a success.

The competition wraps up Sunday, and then it will be back to planning for next year.

“We take a week off and start booking and doing everything and getting everything prepped for next year again,” said Stevenson. “It’s like planning a wedding every year.”