It’s a vision coming to life.

“I didn’t think it would get this enormous,” said Mary Lee, a local elder who has helped guide the project.

Lee has witnessed the evolution of Wanuskewin Heritage Park first-hand.

“I was here before there were any buildings, no washrooms, nothing, just the land itself,” said Lee.

After years of planning and fundraising, there’s a clearer picture of how the more than $40 million campaign is being spent.

Among several new additions to the park, the front entrance is undergoing a face-lift. It will soon be the home of an elders welcome area.

Interactive exhibits will teach the value of gardening, astronomy, tipi knowledge.

Children will be able to play on a new state-of-the-art playground.

Some of the same architects who worked on the building years ago are returning for the expansion.

“It is rare that an architect or designer has the opportunity to work on a significant building and then come back to it 25 years later for a renovation and expansion,” project manager Karen Hunter said.

A herd of bison is one of the most exciting additions.

“When Wanuskewin first started to build, it was wonderful to see and the dreams were there about some day there might be, we say buffalo, but bison,” said Lee.

Candace Wasacase-Lafferty, the Wanuskewin board chair, echoed the same excitement.

“I know what kind of hope and renewal this is going to bring to our people. This is going to be one of the first generations who will get to see bison roaming as their ancestors did,” she said.

The park will start with four or five bison, gradually working toward a maximum of 50.

The majority of the expansion is expected to be ready by 2020. While different sections of the park will close off for construction, the park is open to the public.