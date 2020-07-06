SASKATOON -- With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Saskatchewan, the city will open two outdoor pools for the season.

Riversdale Pool will open for public swimming on Tuesday, followed by George Ward Pool on Wednesday.

Both pools will operate with several COVID-19 precautions in place.

Chief among them is a two-hour limit on swimming sessions, including the time it takes to enter and exit the pool.

Also, the number of swimmers permitted during each session will be strictly limited.

While there will be some walk-ins allowed, the city is offering the ability to reserve spots by calling 306-975-2855 between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.up to two days in advance.

An online booking option is also in the works, the city said in a news release.

Between each session, the city says there will be a 30-minute break to allow staff to clean common areas.

The city says the openings will be in full compliance with the Re-open Saskatchewan Plan and offers some additional guidelines:

Do not come to the pool if you are sick.

Always stay two metres apart from those not in your group.

Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, especially after touching shared surfaces.

Follow instructions while at the pool from staff and on signage.

Bring your own seating, such as a lawn chair or blanket, and water to drink.

Washrooms and change rooms are available with physical distancing requirements in place.

You must be 14 years of age to attend without parents or guardians.

Other regulations are in place and are outlined on the city's website.

The city also says that pools will be cleared if lightning is spotted, will close if the temperature is 14 degrees or lower, or in the event of steady rain.