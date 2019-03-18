

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police were kept busy responding to several violent calls Sunday evening.

-A 25-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in the 1600 block of 22nd Street west. Police were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

-A 24-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges following a dispute that ended with police force.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening, police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Avenue U south. When officers entered the home, a man advanced towards them with a knife. A Taser was deployed, and the man was arrested. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday morning, and faces several charges.

-Police are also investigating a late-night carjacking.

Just after 11:30 p.m. police say a woman had her car stolen at gunpoint in the 300 block of Avenue Q south. After providing a ride to two women, they told her to stop in an alley. That's when two men approached her with handguns and stole her vehicle.

Police were able to catch up with the vehicle on Diefenbaker Drive, but it took off into oncoming traffic and the pursuit was called off. A tire deflation device was deployed on 22nd Street near Avenue W, but again the suspect got away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.