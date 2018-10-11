

CTV Saskatoon





An unfinished mansion near the hamlet of Weldon was auctioned off for $550,000 Thursday afternoon.

The property, which features a 12,000 square foot building and 160 acres of land valued at nearly $2.6 million, went to a bid from British Columbia.

The auction took place just before 1 p.m. and lasted less than 10 minutes.

Located about 60 kilometres east of Prince Albert, construction on the mansion started nearly a decade ago.