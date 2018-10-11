Unfinished mansion sells for $550,000 at auction
The unfinished 12,000 square foot mansion is near the hamlet of Weldon. (Courtesy: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 2:01PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 2:03PM CST
An unfinished mansion near the hamlet of Weldon was auctioned off for $550,000 Thursday afternoon.
The property, which features a 12,000 square foot building and 160 acres of land valued at nearly $2.6 million, went to a bid from British Columbia.
The auction took place just before 1 p.m. and lasted less than 10 minutes.
Located about 60 kilometres east of Prince Albert, construction on the mansion started nearly a decade ago.