'Ultimate COVID comeback story': Saskatoon’s Little Bird Pâtisserie and Cafe reopens

Little Bird Pâtisserie and Cafe has found new wings.

The cafe, known for its French pastries, closed its doors in August 2020. At that time, restaurant capacity was capped under COVID-19 restrictions and Little Bird announced it had to close because of financial pressures.

But the business has reopened inside The Shoppe on River Landing.

Ben Quattrini, the managing director of Q Group that oversees The Shoppe, said Little Bird was the perfect fit.

“COVID took a lot of amazing small and medium-sized businesses from us, but this is the ultimate COVID comeback story,” Quattrini told CTV News.

“I think it’s super important right now to support local.”

Quattrini said the response from customers has been overwhelming, with people excited to have their favourite pastries back.

Little Bird officially reopened at The Shoppe on Feb. 5.