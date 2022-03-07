U of S men's basketball coach resigns after allegation involving offensive music at practice

University of Saskatchewan men's basketball coach Barry Rawlyk has resigned, the school says.

CTV News contacted the university on Monday, requesting information concerning an allegation that music that some found offensive had been played during a recent practice.

He did not travel with the team over the weekend as the Huskies took to the court in a pair of must-win playoff games in Lethbridge.

"When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CTV Saskatoon.

"Student-athletes and all those involved were offered a range of wellness supports, as well as opportunities for discussions with the university. The University of Saskatchewan has accepted Coach Rawlyk's recent notice that he is resigning from his employment at the university. Assistant coach Chad Jacobson will lead the team for the remainder of the season. Given this is a private employment matter, we have no further comment at this time.

"Equity, diversity and inclusion are priorities at the university and we will continue our work to ensure that our campus environments are safe for all members of the campus community."