Tyler Mawhinny wins Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, hosted in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Golf and Country Club, alongside Riverside Country Club, has been buzzing with excitement this week as they played host to the Canadian Men's Amateur Championship.

A total of 264 golfers from around the world competed for a coveted spot in the RBC Canadian Open, including local Saskatoon golfer Alex Swinnerton.

"Playing in the Canadian AM is amazing, especially at your own course with everyone watching. All the members are out here volunteering; it's really amazing," said Swinnerton.

Despite the term "Amateur," this tournament showcased top-tier talent. Golfers traveled from as far as Taiwan and Colombia to compete.

The last time Riverside Country Club hosted this prestigious event was in 2007, when a familiar name, Nick Taylor, took home the trophy. Taylor later turned professional and went on to win the 2023 Canadian Open.

Craig Sled is the chair of the tournament hosting committee. He reflected on seeing his course hosting such a high-caliber event.

"It's been 17 years since we've had the opportunity to bring this tournament back to Saskatchewan. We're really excited to have it. 264 golfers, ten different countries outside of Canada are being represented this week, and the golf has just been absolutely outstanding," said Sled.

One of the international competitors, Christopher Bagnall from South Africa, made the long journey to Saskatoon for his first Canadian tournament experience. He shared his thoughts on adapting to the different conditions of North American courses.

"It's completely different. I've never seen rough this thick in my life. Never seen this many pine trees, but, it's a hell of an experience, and a part of becoming an all-around player," Bagnall said.

The event has been deemed a massive success by the hosting committee, with large spectator crowds and favorable weather throughout the week.

The tournament concluded on Thursday, with Tyler Mawhinny emerging as the champion, shooting 16 under par and securing his place in the RBC Canadian Open.