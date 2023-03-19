Two vehicles totaled in Prince Albert police cruiser collision

A Prince Albert police officer totaled their cruiser on Sunday after colliding with another vehicle on 2nd Avenue West.

The officer was responding to a weapons complaint around 2:30 p.m. and driving with sirens and lights on when the crash occurred at 2nd Avenue and 28th Street, according to a police news release.

Neither vehicle is drivable following the crash, the police said.

Parkland Ambulance treated minor injuries at the scene, but no one was taken to hospital, the release said.