PRINCE ALBERT -- A 22-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy have died and three other people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Muskoday First Nation on Friday night.

Prince Albert RCMP say they responded to the scene around 12:25 p.m. on Friday, where a car and a truck collided.

Three people were in the truck at the time of the crash, the occupants included a man from Naicam who was driving the vehicle, a female passenger and a child from Christopher Lake.

All three occupants in the truck were transported to hospital and the child has since been released.

A 22-year-old woman who was driving the car and a 17-year-old boy who was a passenger from Prince Albert, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince Albert RCMP, Muskoday First Nation Fire Rescue and EMS attended to the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing with help from an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Highway 3, which was blocked during the on-scene investigation, has now reopened.