Two North Battleford men have been arrested in relation to a homicide on the night of July 11.

Investigators arrested 47-year-old David Keller and 22-year-old Nicolas Buck and charged them with first degree murder, in relation to the homicide of 61-year-old Mark Douglas Jonson from North Battleford.

Keller will make his first appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday.

Police located and arrested Buck on Saturday morning without incident, after a search.