Turtleford RCMP investigates ATM theft in Paradise Hill

Turtleford RCMP is investigating a break-and-enter and ATM theft at a business in Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan.

According to an RCMP press release issued on Thursday, two vehicles and four suspects — all with their faces covered — were involved in the incident.

“One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in the second vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 3. The ATM was later recovered empty near Kitscoty, Alberta,” RCMP said.

Police advise the public to be cautious and not approach the suspects, as they may still have the firearm with them. RCMP asks people to contact police immediately if they spot either the suspects or the vehicle.

One of the vehicles, previously reported stolen from Alberta, has been recovered in Saskatchewan, the RCMP said. The second vehicle — a white 4-door truck with a flat deck — has not been found.