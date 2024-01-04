SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Turtleford RCMP investigates ATM theft in Paradise Hill

    Courtesy: RCMP Courtesy: RCMP

    Turtleford RCMP is investigating a break-and-enter and ATM theft at a business in Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan.

    According to an RCMP press release issued on Thursday, two vehicles and four suspects — all with their faces covered — were involved in the incident.

    “One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in the second vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 3. The ATM was later recovered empty near Kitscoty, Alberta,” RCMP said.

    Police advise the public to be cautious and not approach the suspects, as they may still have the firearm with them. RCMP asks people to contact police immediately if they spot either the suspects or the vehicle.

    One of the vehicles, previously reported stolen from Alberta, has been recovered in Saskatchewan, the RCMP said. The second vehicle — a white 4-door truck with a flat deck — has not been found.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Defendant faces new charges after attacking a Nevada judge in court, which was caught on video

    Moments after a defendant in a felony battery case tried to convince a Nevada judge that he was turning his violent past around and didn't need to be locked up, his sentencing went sideways: He leaped over a defence table and the judge's bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl with court officials and attorneys. The defendant was jailed on $54,000 bail and refused to return to court on Thursday on new charges, so a judge rescheduled his next appearance for Jan. 9.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News