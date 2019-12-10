SASKATOON -- Crews from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada are beginning their investigation into a fiery train derailment near Guernsey.

Investigators are looking into fragments from the crash, including CP rail cars. The TSB is working on determining the cause, and investigating the train’s reaction to the derailment.

Around midnight on Monday, a train hauling crude oil derailed in the Guernsey area, about 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

The derailment led to a large fire, with thick black smoke covering the area hours after the incident.

HazMat crews, firefighters, RCMP and CP investigators were called to the scene.

In an emailed statement, the province said fire suppression is the priority for first responders. Crews would then would begin the crude oil cleanup.

Environmental Protection Officers also arrived on scene to assess air quality.

The TSB investigators arrived on Monday, but were unable to attend the scene as flames were still present.

As of Tuesday morning the investigators – from Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba – were allowed on the scene.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.