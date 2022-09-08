Trust fund set up for James Smith Cree Nation survivors

A trust fund has been established for those looking to donate to victims of the mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation.

“This trust is going to be developed through the community,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations communications director Tina Pelletier said during a press conference held in the community on Thursday.

Some of the funds will be going towards helping people suffering from addictions and helping surviving family members, according to Pelletier.

“This money goes to the community members that are in need, especially right now. We are hurting. They are hurting.”

The announcement comes a day after the prime suspect wanted in the stabbings was arrested and subsequently died after going into medical distress. Myles Sanderson was on the run for four days after the series of stabbing attacks that resulted in 11 deaths and 18 injuries

Sanderson's brother Damien was also sought in connection with the stabbings. He was found dead on Monday from non-self-inflicted injuries in a grassy area on James Smith Cree Nation.

Nine victims are still in hospital in stable condition, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Pelltier said the trust fund was established to ensure transparency as donations continue to pour in.

“The money should be there for the administration, for our people, for ... long-term healing.”

She said the community will move away from other methods of rasing money.

“GoFundMe pages, these are all shut down immediately,” Pelletier said.