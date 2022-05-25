Trudeau pledges $32M to support Sask. long term care residents

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $32 million in funding for long term care in Saskatchewan.

He made the annoucement during a stop at St. Ann’s Senior Citizens’ Village in Saskatoon.

The money will fund COVID-19 measures such as safer dining practices, increased cleaning and housekeeping and enhanced screening protocols for staff, Trudeau said.

"During the past years, I've had the opportunity to talk with many long term care workers to thank them and hear their stories about their concerns," Trudeau said.

The money will come from the federal Safe Long-term Care Fund.

Trudeau was joined by Saskatchewan Seniors Minister Everett Hindley.

"We appreciate the federal government's support today for the work Saskatchewan has done to improve infection prevention and control measures and long term care for the past couple of years," Hindley said.

He said the money will go to offset costs incurred during the pandemic as the province worked to limit the spread of COVID-19 in long term care homes.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet with agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan.

He is also to meet with researchers from the university's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization.

His last stop of the day is scheduled at a daycare, where he is to meet with families and discuss child care and early learning.

Trudeau was in British Columbia on Monday to attend a memorial ceremony at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., where 215 suspected graves were detected one year ago.