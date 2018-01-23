

CTV Saskatoon





John Pontes is headed to trial.

The owner of Northwoods Inn and Suites, who’s accused of extorting tenants for sexual favours, is scheduled to be in Saskatoon Provincial Court Sept. 10 and 11 for his trial.

The man, who’s in his 70s, is charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of extortion, and one count each of obtaining sexual service for consideration and uttering threats to cause death. He allegedly extorted tenants for sexual favours, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

He was granted bail in late November, a few days after his arrest. He cannot contact any complainants in the case and can only contact female guests or staff members of the motel while accompanied by a manager who is aware of the charges against him, as part of his bail conditions. He must also abstain from using alcohol and possessing weapons.

Police said after the arrest officers had been investigating him since February, following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Pontes was fined nearly $45,000 in 2014 for sexually harassing a former female employee.