Trial date set for James Smith Cree Nation Chief charged with impaired driving

Two days have been set aside for the trial of a James Smith Cree Nation Chief charged with impaired driving in March.

Chief Calvin Sanderson of the Chakastaypasin Band, one of three bands on the James Smith Cree Nation, is scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on November 2 and 3.

Saskatchewan RCMP said Sanderson was arrested on March 10, during a "proactive patrol" on the First Nation.

It said Melfort RCMP made an observation and conducted a traffic stop, where officers charged Sanderson with one count of impaired driving.