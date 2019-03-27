Cherish the free-flowing Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge while you still can, because come April 15 the city is transforming the bridge into a massive construction zone.

Because the scope of the project is so great the city is splitting the work into two phases. Phase one begins this year and runs through to October 31. Phase two will take place over the 2020 construction season.

The city said the bridge will not be completely closed, like the University Bridge was during its rehabilitation.

“Two-way traffic will be maintained during both phases of the project however there will be lane restrictions and as a result, traffic delays are expected,” said Todd Grabowski, manager of asset preservation for bridges.

On the list of work: digging down and repaving the bridge as well as the on and off ramps over 19th Street, strengthening the piers supporting the ramps, widening the pedestrian walkway and installing taller barriers for better pedestrian protection from splashes on rainy days.

The pedestrian walkway will be open this year but closed for phase two of the project.

This summer the southbound lanes leaving downtown will be closed off and traffic will be diverted to the southbound lanes with two lanes of traffic heading downtown and one lane of traffic heading out of downtown. Next year the lanes will flip and the city will have two lanes of traffic heading out of downtown and one lane heading towards downtown.

The city said they will put signage on the roadways leading to the bridge and on the bridge one week before they start jack-hammering.

“Necessary adjustments will be made to traffic-signal timing, construction signage will be in place and restrictions will be advertised,” Grabowski said.

City officials want to remind drivers even though work is not happening, to respect and obey work zones and watch for pedestrians and work crews.