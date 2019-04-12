

CTV Saskatoon





Traffic restrictions begin this weekend on the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge.

The lanes leaving downtown on the west side of the bridge will be closed starting Sunday.

Traffic will be diverted to the other side of the bridge where there will be one lane moving in each direction.

Work on the bridge will include deck repairs, barrier replacement and a new drainage system, and is expected to be complete at the end of October.

Next year, work will move to the other side of the bridge.