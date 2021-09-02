SASKATOON -- The Traffic Bridge will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Friday and the Broadway Bridge will be closed at 6:30 p.m. for the Nutrien Fireworks Festival.

This special event site will be in place for two days, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances, according to the city.

In case of weather delays, the event will take place on Sunday with detours being removed on Monday.

Detours will be in place.

Saskatoon Transit may be affected by this closure