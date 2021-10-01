PRINCE ALBERT -- Indigenous people with a passion for expressing themselves online can apply for a new program to help boost their creative content.

TikTok Canada and the National Screen Institute have partnered to create the TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators program.

The new part-time online training program is designed to help amateur Indigenous creators grow their TikTok presence and develop a path to further their skills in video production, film and television.

“It is meant to empower Indigenous storytellers to share their stories, to gain some skills in storytelling and to propel their careers beyond,” said the CEO of the National Screen Institute of Canada,” said Joy Loewen, National Screen Institute CEO.

Thirty applicants will be accepted at a time into the program. They also must be a current TikTok presenter on the platform with more than four public posts in the last 30 days. Follower count doesn’t apply.

“We’re committed to supporting and uplifting Indigenous voices each and every day by providing a safe and inclusive platform for creators,” said TikTok Canada’s Creator and Partnership Community Lead, Lindsay Lynch.

There is no application fee to apply for the program and the training sessions are free to successful applicants. Applications are being accepted online.