Three Sask. men charged with first-degree murder in 2020 death

Custer was brought to the Shellbrook Hospital on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020 with serious injuries. He died shortly after. Custer was brought to the Shellbrook Hospital on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020 with serious injuries. He died shortly after.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London