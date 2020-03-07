SASKATOON -- Three people are facing charges after a woman had her purse stolen, after being threatened with what appeared to be a gun on Saturday morning.

Police say the 39-year-old woman was reportedly robbed by two women around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of 8 St. E.

Officers found the two suspects shortly after, in the 1200 block of 8 St. They attempted to get away in a waiting vehicle but they were unsuccessful.

The purse was located along with an imitation handgun and a small amount of methamphetamine.

The 50-year-old man driving the vehicle was also arrested in connection to the incident.

The two women, 20 and 31-years old are facing weapons charges, drug possession and robbery with a firearm.

All three were held and will be brought before a Justice of the Peace.

Police say the woman was not injured during the robbery.