Three auto theft suspects arrested in Saskatoon

    Three men were arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to flee from police in Saskatoon.

    On Tuesday around 11:45 p.m., police observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen at 300 Block Avenue R South, police said.

    The suspect refused to stop at a traffic stop and evaded police, according to a news release.

    While evading the vehicle lost control several times, colliding with a parked car and bus stop, before crashing into a snow bank, police said

    The driver – a 34-year-old man – was arrested and officers found about four grams of methamphetamine after searching him, according to police.

    The suspect was charged with dangerous driving, evading police, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also found to be wanted on outstanding warrants and had breached a release order, police said.

    About one hour later on the day, police located another vehicle — that was reported stolen on Feb. 10 — on 26 Street West and Idylwyld Drive.

    After refusing a traffic stop and evading police, the vehicle headed northbound on Idylwyld Drive towards Highway 16.

    Shortly after police located two suspects in Borden and arrested them.

    “Upon a search of the driver, police located an air pistol, knife, fentanyl, and cocaine,” police said.

    Police said a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were charged with possession of stolen property over $5000.

    The 28-year-old was also charged with dangerous driving, possession of a weapon, firearms act violations, and possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

