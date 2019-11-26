

Dan Shingoose, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Three people were arrested Monday in the city's Lakeview neighbourhood after a meth trafficking investigation by police.

Investigators noticed activity consistent with drug trafficking in the 400 block of Keeley Way on Monday, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Around 2:30 p.m officers with the police drug unit stopped a vehicle n 1600 block of McKercher Drive and arrested a 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, police said.

The man was released without charges. The woman was found to be in possession of prepackaged methamphetamine, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant Monday evening in the in 400 block Keely Way block.

Officers placed a 29-year-old man under arrest and found cash, methamphetamines, a conducted energy weapon and brass knuckles, police said in the release.

A 29-year-old man is facing charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of weapons

A 29-year-old woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and was later released.