SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced an indoor masking mandate will come into effect on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy.

In a video posted to Facebook Thursday morning, Moe said the fourth wave is "being driven almost entirely" by unvaccinated people.

"The choice to not get vaccinated is creating consequences for others and I would say very soon, it is going to create consequences for those who have made the decision to remain unvaccinated," Moe said.

Moe said a proof-of-vaccination policy will be implemented beginning Oct. 1 with the "interim" indoor masking measure likely lifted later in the month

"The time for patience is now over. The choice to not get vaccinated is not just affecting you, is now seriously impacting those who did do the right thing," Moe said.

Moe said there will be more details about the plan provided during a news conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The premier also said that more measures will be announced that will make it "less comfortable" to remain unvaccinated in Saskatchewan.

"As a government we have been patient, possibly too patient," Moe said in the video.

The premier is expected to be joined by the province's chief medical officer Dr. Saqib Shahab at the Saskatoon Cabinet Office.

Moe last held a news conference less than a week ago where he announced a reinstated self-isolation order for COVID-19 positive residents and the reduction of some health care services to ease the stress on the system.

During the Sept. 10 news conference, Moe said he firmly believes being vaccinated is a choice and that he was resistant to the idea of creating "two classes of citizens" based on vaccination saying would be a "very difficult and very divisive path" for the government.

“So in Saskatchewan, it will remain a choice, but you need to also fully understand the serious potential consequences for yourself and for our health system if you choose not to be vaccinated," Moe said at the time.

Earlier this week, the Saskatchewan government issued an emergency public health order to redirect health-care workers to help cope with the soaring number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan reported 475 new active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the number of active cases topped 4,000 for the first time since January.

The head of the province's nurses' union called the emergency redeployment order "wrongheaded" and said it would have little impact without additional measures.

Saskatchewan lifted its COVID-19 restrictions on July 11.

Moe has resisted calls to reinstitute public health measures such an indoor masking mandate, describing such steps as "stopgap measure."

“They were always intended to be temporary, and they were to get us to a point where vaccines are largely available and accessible and they are today,” Moe said during the Sept. 10 news conference.

After a​promising initial uptake, COVID-19 vaccination rates have lagged in Saskatchewan, which, along with Alberta, ranks lowest among provinces ​according to federal data.

This is a developing story. More details to come.