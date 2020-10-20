Advertisement
The snow has arrived in North Central Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 5:50AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, October 20, 2020 6:02AM CST
SASKATOON -- Flurries are flying across the lower two-thirds of the province Tuesday morning.
Cold air continues to dominate our forecast, both in the short and long term. Drive carefully, as the first wintry blast tends to lead to changing road conditions, and a slow acclimatization to winter driving.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Snow.
High: -1
Evening: -3
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: 1
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -2