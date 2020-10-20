SASKATOON -- Flurries are flying across the lower two-thirds of the province Tuesday morning.

Cold air continues to dominate our forecast, both in the short and long term. Drive carefully, as the first wintry blast tends to lead to changing road conditions, and a slow acclimatization to winter driving.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Snow.

High: -1

Evening: -3

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -2