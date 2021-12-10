The group that's organized Saskatoon's big Canada Day bash since 1967 is stepping away

SASKATOON -

The Optimist Club of Saskatoon has announced it's made the "difficult decision” to retire from organizing Canada Day celebrations in the city.

“It has been an honour to serve for the past 54 years,” Optimist Canada Day chair Rob Belyk said in a news release.

The club was "pleased to help their fellow citizens enjoy and celebrate" Canada, and is proud of its legacy, the news release said.

For decades, the club's event held in Diefenbaker Park has been the focal point of Canada Day celebrations in the city.

While no reason for the change was provided, in its announcement the club highlighted its recent work to build and operate the Optimist Hill winter recreation area which offers skiing, snowboarding, tubing and tobogganing.

Optimist Hill began operating in 2019.